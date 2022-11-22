EC sweeps Burg, splits with G-Men

BATAVIA — East Clinton took two from Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division bowling at Batavia Bowl.

Lukas Runk had a 508 two-game set for the boys, shooting games of 252 and 256.

The final team scores were 2,589 for EC and 2,195 for Williamsburg.

Austin Alloy had a personal best game of 214 while Preston Behr had a 194 game. Ricky Kempke had a 199 game.

On the girls side, East Clinton was a 1,011 to 944 winner. Lilly Beers led with a 149 game while Leanna Wallace had 125, Elizabeth Williams 89 and Serena Williams 87.

Against Georgetown, Kempke had a 268 game and 438 series. For the EC girls, Beers had a 219 game.

East Clinton won the boys match and lost the girls match against the G-Men.