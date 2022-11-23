Wildcats ride Reading to 55-39 win

BLANCHESTER — Pulling away in the second half, Blanchester picked up its first win of the season Tuesday 55-39 over Reading.

The BHS girls basketball team is 1-1 on the year. For Reading, this was the first game of the season.

Kaylee Coyle led Blanchester with 14 points while Torie Potts added 13.

Macey Waldron had nine with Ainsley Whitaker and Gracie Roy scoring seven each in a balanced Blanchester offense.

Madi Tipton had three points and Karlee Tipton had one point.

Mia Hankerson scored 16 points and pulled in 10 rebounds off the bench for Reading.

Coyle hit a shot late in the opening frame to put the Wildcats on top 15-8 after one. But Reading battled back strong in the second period to pull within 24-21 at halftime. Potts and Coyle had eight points each in the half.

Blanchester pushed its lead to 35-27 after three quarters then put the game away with a strong (20-12) fourth quarter performance.