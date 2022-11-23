22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton wrestling

East Clinton has six returning wrestlers and several newcomers from the junior high program as the 2022-23 season begins.

In his 14th season as the wrestling coach at East Clinton, head coach Doug Stehlin will be assisted by Andrew Ramsay at the varsity with Tyler Earley the junior high head coach and Josh and John Cline as the junior high assistant coaches.

Gone from last year are 2022 graduates Michael Horn and Zach Vest.

The six returning wrestlers are Colton Brockman, Jade Griffith, Cooper Rack, Christopher Rider (6th at sectional), Owen Roberts and Curtis Singleton (5th at sectional). Stehlin said Rack and Singleton were named team captains for this season, pointing to their leadership both on and off the mat for the Astros.

The newcomers from the JH program are Landon Brockman, Chase Carpenter, Darien Clouse, Hudson Singer and Bryce Wilson.

“Many of our wrestlers have been involved in wrestling for a few years,” said Stehlin. “They seem to really like wrestling and I know they will work hard.”

Stehlin said his team must be able to chain wrestle at a fast pace in order to take that step to the district and state level.

“As a team we need to be able to hit moves hard and quick,” said Stehlin. “We need to work hard all year and get better each and every day.”

For now, the goals are simple.

”As a team, our goal will be to win the National Division and make a strong showing at sectionals and send several wrestlers to districts,” said Stehlin. “From there, hopefully we can wrestle well enough to have a couple qualify for the state tournament.”