The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Batavia 37-30 Wednesday.

Coach Noah Cline said his young Hurricane got off to a slow start and trailed 15-4. Knox Earich had six points in the second quarter and Wilmington pulled within five by halftime.

Despite a spark from Bryson Freeman on the defensive end of the floor, the Hurricane were never able to get any closer than five the rest of the way.

Gunnar Martin led Wilmington with 14 points.