Roy leads big BHS rally in fourth quarter, 31-29

BLANCHESTER — With a big fourth quarter rally, Blanchester defeated Georgetown 31-29 Thursday in junior varsity girls basketball action at the old BHS gym.

Blanchester trailed throughout most of the game, including 27-19 at the end of the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team’s defense picked up in the fourth and helped the offense to get easy baskets. Blan outscored Georgetown 12-2 in the fourth.

Gracie Roy led the defensive charge with numerous steals and all six of her points in the fourth.

Ali Trovillo was the leading scorer for BHS with 10 points. Maddie Gillman and Alayna Davenport scored five points each. Hailee Harris contributed two, Desiree Abbott had two and Karlee Tipton scored one.