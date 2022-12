BETHEL — East Clinton raced out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Bethel-Tate 34-29 Friday night in junior varsity boys basketball.

The Astros were led by Xander Lake who had nine of his 13 points in the first quarter.

Max Gulley had eight points and Aiden Walker added seven. Aiden Warner scored his four points in the final quarter. Grady Boggs had two points.

Max Crowe and Alex Edison rounded out the Astros seven-player roster for the game.