G-Men sweep matches with Blanchester

WILMINGTON — In a battle of SBAAC National Division unbeatens, Georgetown edged Blanchester 1771 to 1625 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The girls bowling result leaves the G-Men on top of the loop at 5-0. Blanchester falls to 3-1.

Katelyn Toles led Blanchester with a 269 series.

On the boys side, Georgetown wasa 2092 to 1756 winner.

Braxton McFaddin had a 355 series for BHS.

“Both the boys and girls teams battled,” coach Paul Jackson said. “I think they are winners. This evening they started to realize some of the things about the game. I saw improvement on the delivery of the ball. We still have work to do.”

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Georgetown 1771, Blanchester girls 1625

BHS: Alaine Dameron 88, 137; Nikita White 108, 89; Emily Wilson 118, 105; Makayla Lanham 119, 114; Katelyn Toles 144, 125.

Bakers 74, 116, 157, 131 (478)

GEO: Jamison 213, 185; Liming 118, 132; Bishop 92, na; Marlowe na, 78; King 112, 128; Allenby 140, 122

Bakers 96, 102, 142, 111 (451)

Georgetown 2092, Blanchester boys 1756

BHS: Eckman 116, 106; Gray 145, 114; Dalton 99, 82; Skates 126, 131; McFaddin 174, 181

Bakers 131, 108, 112, 131 (482)

GEO: Balzhaber 128, 123; Whisman 121, 138; Hutchison 200, 167; Beatty 154, 157; Lowe na, 149; Sub 96, na

Bakers 194, 178, 123, 160 (660)