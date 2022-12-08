GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With the weight of the recent deaths of two classmates on their minds, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team went out and defeated New Richmond Thursday night.

“Played with a lot of heavy hearts,” Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford said. “Unreal. Hats off to our girls for that effort.”

Clinton-Massie students Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, and Prezzleigh Goldie, 15, died in an automobile crash Tuesday evening.

The Falcons (3-4 overall, 1-2 SBAAC American Division) were led by Hannah Bowman’s 22 points. She also had seven rebounds and spearheaded the defense with six steals.

“We coaches keep telling her to keep shooting and to take better shots and tonight I thought she did,” Crawford said.

In a statsheet-stuffer of a performance, Aidan Eades had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Maddie Phipps had a keen eye with the ball in her hands, knocking down four of seven shots. She had eight points and five rebounds.

Clinton-Massie got off to a good start with a 16-8 first quarter lead and a 29-11 advantage at halftime. Massie’s defense was stifling in the 24-point win.

“Pretty good ball pressure and creating 21 steals goes a long way for creating possessions,” Crawford said. “And taking care of the basketball with only nine turnovers.”

In the junior varsity game, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 35-17.

Emma Redman had nine points and Addison Swope scored seven. Sydni Linebaugh had six points.

The Falcons are 2-5 on the year.

SUMMARY

Dec 8, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26

CM^16^13^11^10^^50

NR^8^3^9^6^^26

(26) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 4-0-2-10 Smith 2-2-0-6 Uhl 1-0-0-2 Sydney 1-0-3-5 Durning 0-0-0-0 Adams 0-0-0-0 Hughes 1-0-1-3 Schuster 0-0-0-0 Hughes 0-0-0-0 Porter-Steelman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-2-6/14-26

(50) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 0-0-0-0 Phipps 4-0-0-8 Bowman 7-3-5-22 Branham 0-0-0-0 Eades 5-0-0-10 Davis 2-0-1-5 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Doyle 0-0-0-0 Long 1-0-1-3 Redman 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 20-3-7/11-50

FIELD GOALS: CM (20-65) Phipps 4-7

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (3-17)

FREE THROWS: CM (7-11) Bowman 5-6

REBOUNDS: CM-27 (Bowman 7, Eades 7, Phipps 5, Long 3, Doyle 2)

ASSISTS: CM-8 (Eades 5)

STEALS: CM-21 (Bowman 6, Eades 5, Branham 4, Doyle 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2

TURNOVERS: CM-9

