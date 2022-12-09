GBK Final: Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 46

BLANCHESTER — Tiffany Drewry scored 26 points to lead Clermont Northeastern to a 59-46 win Thursday over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

The Wildcats are 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the division. The Rockets move to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the division.

Drewry was steady throughout, scoring eight in both the first and last quarters.

Blanchester led through one period, 16-14. BHS hit on 6 of 7 free throws in the first. The Rockets took a 27-25 lead at halftime. Madi Tipton scored seven for Blanchester in the third but it was still a two-point, 41-39, CNE lead.

In the fourth, Blanchesteer seemed to run out of gas. The Wildcats played just six players in the game. Tori Potts had five of the seven BHS points in the fourth.

Potts finished with 15 points for the game.

SUMMARY

Dec 8, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Clermont Northeas1tern 59, Blanchester 46

CNE^14^13^14^18^^59

B^16^9^14^7^^46

(46) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) M. Tipton 4-0-1-9 Waldron 3-0-1-7 Coyle 1-0-4-6 K. Tipton 1-0-0-2 T. Potts 4-1-6-15 Whitaker 2-0-3-7 TOTALS 15-1-15/21-46

(59) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Best 2-1-2-7 Gilley 1-1-1-4Brown 1-0-1-3 Drewry 13-0-0-26 Yeager 3-0-5-11 King 1-0-0-2 Pride 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 23-2-11/20-59