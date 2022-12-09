Hurricane swimmers top Massie, Minster at WC pool

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington girls and boys swim teams swept their meet Thursday versus Clinton-Massie and Minster at Wilmington College.

The Wilmington girls scored 131 points to Minster’s 90 and Massie’s 48. Bailey Moyer led the Hurricane with victories in the 50 free by nearly two seconds and in the 100 free by 5.06 seconds. Moyer also anchored Wilmington’s winning 200 free relay team that included Vanessa Calderone, Hannah Scott and Adriana Benitez.

Clinton-Massie’s top girls finishers were Emma Everitt (400 free) and Ellie Smith (100 breaststroke) with runner-up finishes.

The Hurricane boys scored 96 points to Massie’s 38 and Minster’s 16. Wilmington swimmers took the top spot in the 200 medley relay (Sam Burt, Jake Vance, Aidan Benitez and Preston Ziegler), 200 individual medley (Aidan Benitez), 400 free (Aidan Benitez), 50 free (Preston Ziegler), 100 butterfly (Sam Burt), 200 free relay (Sam Burt, Henry Hildebrandt, Aidan Benitez and Preston Ziegler) and the 400 free relay (Johnathan Winner, Oliver McDermott, Connor Walters and Jake Vance).

Danny Medford won the 100 free and 100 back for CM. Other Falcon victories came from Quinten Smith, who crushed the field in the 100 breaststroke by nearly 18 seconds, and McCall Hensley, who did the same, by nearly nine seconds in the 200 free.

