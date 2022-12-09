WHS girls win, boys fall at Batavia Bowl

BATAVIA — Despite a 493 series from Landon Mellinger, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team lost a close one to Batavia Friday 2625 to 2550 at Batavia Bowl.

In the girls match, Wilmington remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American with a 56-pin win, 2,395 to 2,339.

Kylie Fisher had a 385 series to lead WHS but Tori Piatt had a 380 and Lexus Reiley bowled 359. Kiley Comberger had a 342.

In the boys match, Mellinger had games of 245 and 248, and the Hurricane had a solid four-game baker set of 715.

But the Bullodgs had three extremely strong baker games (226, 225, 255) and won the bakers by 158 pins.

SUMMARY

Dec 9, 2022

@Batavia Bowl

Batavia 2625, Wilmington Boys 2550

WHS-Austin Oglesby 146, 182; Kaleb Hogsett 106, na; Anthony Perez 197, 163; Landon Mellinger 245, 248; Isaac Pletcher 248, 192; Hayden na, 108

Bakers 175, 189, 189, 162 (715)

–

Wilmington Girls 2395, Batavia 2339

WHS-Kiley Comberger 162, 180; Lila Carter 154, 148; Tori Piatt 221, 159; Lexus Reiley 179, 180; Kylie Fisher 174, 211

Bakers 164, 171, 135, 157 (627)

BHS-Huhn 192, 157; H. Clark 172, 160; Machuca 149, 183; F. Clark 162, 190; Isabelle 169, 162

Bakers 158, 166, 138, 181