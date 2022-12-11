EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament

HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes.
The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round.
The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.
In the final four, East Clinton defeated Georgetown 2-1, clinching the semifinal victory with a school record 258 baker game.
In the championship match against Miami Trace, East Clinton lost the first game by two pins, 205 to 203, then were ousted 183 to 154.
The East Clinton boys bowling team finished second to Miami Trace Saturday in the IronClad baker tournament.