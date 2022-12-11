EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament

HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes.

The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round.

The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.

In the final four, East Clinton defeated Georgetown 2-1, clinching the semifinal victory with a school record 258 baker game.

In the championship match against Miami Trace, East Clinton lost the first game by two pins, 205 to 203, then were ousted 183 to 154.