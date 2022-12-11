Hurricane falls short in another close loss 44-41

WILMINGTON — Edgewood handed Wilmington its third close loss of the season Saturday, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington (2-5) has the three-point loss to Edgewood, a three-point loss to Dayton Carroll and a two-point loss to Batavia.

Edgewood (3-4) now has two wins by a combined five points, adding a 62-60 overtime win at Little Miami to the triumph on Saturday.

Katie Murphy and Caroline Diels had first quarter three-pointers as the Lady Hurricane grabbed an early advantage, 8-6. Elle Martin had six points in the second and WHS maintained a two-point lead at halftime.

Edgewood used five different players to score points in the third and took a 30-27 lead after three quarters.

The Cougars made a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Hurricane made a steady procession to the free throw line, connecting on 9 of 12 in the fourth. Murphy had seven points in the fourth but Edgewood held on for the win.

Murphy finished with 14 and Martin had 13 atop the WHS scoring column.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Edgewood 44 Wilmington 41

E^6^8^16^14^^44

W^8^8^11^14^^41

(44) EDGEWOOD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) C. West 0-0-0-0 J. Moore 4-4-0-12 Homan 2-0-2-6 Swartzel 1-0-0-2 H. West 4-2-0-10 Brashear 0-0-0-0 Allen 2-0-0-4 L. Moore 0-0-0-0 Halsey 2-1-0-5 Judd 1-0-0-2 Henson 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 17-7-3/5-44

(44) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 0-0-6-6 C. Diels 3-1-0-7 Martin 2-1-8-13 Murphy 4-2-4-14 Noszka 0-0-1-1 Tippett 0-0-0-0 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-4-19/23-41

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-1.jpg