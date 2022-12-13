GBK Final: Legacy Christian 39, Clinton-Massie 34

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A big third quarter by Legacy Christian doomed a short-handed Clinton-Massie girls basketball team Monday night in a 39-34 loss.

The non-league defeat puts the Falcons at 3-5 on the year. Clinton-Massie played without Aidan Eades, Alex Pence and Emme Redman, all of whom were sick.

“Played well offensively and defensively the first half and just simply couldn’t get it to carry over in the second half,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

The Falcons led 21-13 at halftime but scored just 13 points in the second half.

“It’s a frustrating loss to a team that came into the game 7-0,” said Crawford. “I thought we should’ve won but you have to play four quarters.”

Laila Davis had seven of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter as Massie battled back. Hannah Bowman had nine rebounds and three blocked shots. McKenna Branham had five steals and Maddie Phipps grabbed six rebounds.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Legacy Christian 39, Clinton-Massie 34

LC^5^8^12^14^^39

CM^5^16^3^10^^34

(34) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 6-0-1-13 Doyle 0-0-0-0 Phipps 2-0-0-4 Bowman 2-2-2-8 Branham 1-0-4-6 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Long 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 12-3-7/13-34

(39) LEGACY CHRISTIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Allport 2-0-3-7 Graves 2-0-5-9 Soloman 2-0-2-6 Keusinger 2-0-0-4 Strickle 3-2-0-8 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Stanley 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 13-2-11/22-39

FIELD GOALS: CM (12-37) Davis 6-12

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (3-15) Long 1-2

FREE THROWS: CM (7-13) Bowman 2-2

REBOUNDS: CM-24 (Bowman 9 Phipps 6 Davis 3 Branham 3 Long 2)

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Phipps 2 Branham 2)

STEALS: CM-10 (Branham 5 Doyle 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-3 (Bowman 3)

TURNOVERS: CM-19