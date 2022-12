BLANCHESTER — In a high-scoring battle, Bethel-Tate defeated Blanchester 73-66 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

The second quarter was the difference. Blanchester led 15-10 after one quarter but Bethel-Tate took the lead 33-29 at halftime.

The Tigers extended the lead to 49-41 after three before the two teams combined for 49 points in the final quarter.

Ashley Bee of Bethel-Tate had 23 points