11 Quakers earn Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association honors

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s and women’s soccer teams had 11 individuals receive recognition from the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association.

For the women, Lauren Galloway and Haley Fulton were named first team Academic All-Ohio while Maddie Scott and Elizabeth Matthews garnered second team Academic All-Ohio recognition. Athletically, Alex Wilson was second team All-Ohio and Gabriella Gordon was third team All-Ohio.

For the men, academically, Casey Miller and Yusef Muqtadir were named first team Academic All-Ohio and Grant Murray garnered second team Academic All-Ohio recognition. Athletically, Elorm Dogbey was a first team All-Ohio selection, Michael Owusu was named second team All-Ohio and Miller & Muqtadir earned third team All-Ohio recognition.

Galloway, a senior accounting & business administration double major from Beavercreek, has been a four-year starter for WC in net. Fulton, a junior biology major from Cincinnati, started every game as a member of the WC back line, which allowed just 1.06 goals per game. Scott, a senior exercise science major from Centerville, appeared in every game with 11 starts. Matthews, a senior biology major from Centerville, appeared in every game and started all but one as a midfielder. Wilson shared the Co-OAC Freshman of the Year honors with Emily Patrzyk of John Carroll University. Gordon anchored a defensive unit that allowed 1.06 goals per game during the season.

Miller, a senior business administration & sport management double major from Centerville, appeared and started in all 21 games as a midfielder. Muqtadir, a senior business administration & accounting double major from Dayton, started all 21 games as a forward. Murray, a senior exercise science major from Cincinnati, earned All-OAC recognition as a midfielder. Dogbey, who received All-OAC recognition for the third consecutive season, led the Quakers offensively with with eight goals and 19 points. Owusu played primarily on the back line and was instrumental in WC’s run to the OAC Tournament title game.