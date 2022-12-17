Wilmington, Clinton-Massie swim at Wayne Invitational

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie competed Friday in the Wayne Invitational swim meet.

Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 butterfly. The Massie 200 free relay of Malea Beam, Emma Everitt, Erin Belisle and Bailee Williams placed fifth.

On the boys side of the ledger, the Wilmington free relay team of Aidan Benitez, Sam Burt, Henry Hildebrandt and Preston Zeigler placed eighth. Quinton Smith had the top finish for Clinton-Massie, 13th in the 100 breaststroke.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2022

Wayne Invitational

Girls Results

TEAM: (6) Wilmington; (7) Clinton-Massie

200 MEDLEY RELAY: (8) Clinton-Massie-Malea Beam, Ellie Smith, Erin Belisle, Bailee Williams 2:21.74; (9) Wilmington-Hannah Scot, Adriana Benitez, Bailey Moyer, Ashley Delph 2:24.16

200 FREE: (10) Emma Everitt-CM 2:36.37; (12) Malea Beam-CM 2:40.84; (13) Adriana Benitez-WIL 2:41.71; (20) Alice Clair-WIL 2:51.05; (24) Madilyn Brausch-WIL 2:59.3 Delp

50 FREE: (10) Emma Everitt-CM 30.3; (12) Hannah Scott-WIL 30.69; (17) Audree Testa-CM 33.37; (18) Sofia Castillo-WIL 34.02; (22) Gracie Linebaugh-CM 34.92; (24) Lauren Harmeling-WIL 35.29

100 FLY: (4) Bailey Moyer-WIL 1:09.86

100 FREE: (9) Bailee Williams-CM 1:03.57; (14) Adriana Benitez-WIL 1:10.47; (24) Gracie Linebaugh-CM 1:18.47; (25) Ashley Delph-WIL 1:18.47

500 FREE: (10) Malea Beam-CM 6:20.69; (12) Hannah Scott-WIL 6:59.72

200 FREE RELAY: (5) Clinton-Massie-Malea Beam, Emma Everitt, Erin Belisle, Bailee Williams 1:59.03; (7) Wilmington-Hannah Scott, Adriana Benitez, Ashley Delph, Bailey Moyer 2:06.07; (14) Wilmington-Alice Calir, Layna Holmes, Madilyn Brausch, Sofia Castillo 2:23.36

100 BACK: (11) Bailey Moyer-WIL 1:13.19; (12) Bailee Williams-CM 1:13.53; (22) Lauren Harmeling-WIL 1:34.71; (30) Erin Belisle-CM 1:45.58

100 BREAST: (26) Audree Testa-CM 1:55.38; (28) Madilyn Brausch-WIL 1:57.29

400 FREE RELAY: (11) Wilmington-Madilyn Brausch, Lauren Harmeling, Alice Clair, Sofia Castillo 5:24.91

–

Boys Results

TEAM: (11) Wilmington; (16) Clinton-Massie

200 MEDLEY RELAY:

200 FREE: (20) Sam Burt-WIL 2:38.72; (23) McCall Hensley-CM 2:41.72; (30) Aidan Benitez-WIL 3:14.62

50 FREE: (11) Preston Zeigler-WIL 26.9; (21) Henry Hildebrandt-WIL 31.24; (30) Jake Vance-WIL 38.26

100 FREE: (24) Sam Burt-WIL 1:08.5; (27) McCall Hensley-CM 1:12.17; (30) Devon Snyder-WIL 1:16.76; (33) Johnathan Winner-WIL 1:20.69

500 FREE: (9) Aidan Benitez-WIL 6:53.66

200 FREE RELAY: (8) Wilmington-Aidan Benitez, Sam Burt, Henry Hildebrandt, Preston Zeigler 1:57.72

100 BACK: (15) Preston Zeigler-WIL 1:28.12; (19) Devon Snyder-WIL 1:37.91

100 BREAST: (13) Quinton Smith-CM 1:21.19; (23) Jake Vance-WIL 1:45.49

400 FREE RELAY: (9) Wilmington-Preston Zeigler, Sam Burt, Henry Hildebrandt, Aidan Benitez 4:40.51