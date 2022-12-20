Falcons pull away in second half for 60-35 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A huge second half allowed Clinton-Massie to pull away from Clermont Northeastern Monday night for a 60-35 win.

The non-league girls basketball win at Brian P. Mudd Court puts the Falcons at 4-6 on the year. The Rockets are 7-3.

“In the second half, the girls shot the ball a lot better at the free throw line,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “Happy with balanced scoring. Got some good play from the bench.”

Crawford said Emma Redman and Rylee Long played well in sub roles for the Falcons.

“We are starting to play with a lot of energy and confidence, which will be key in the second half of the season.”

Massie led 19-14 at the half but was just 3 for 13 at the free throw line. In the second half, the Falcons were 11 for 14 at the line and outscored the Rockets 41-21.

Hannah Bowman had 12 of her 14 points in the second half. Aidan Eades had 10 points. In all 10 player scored with six getting five or more points.

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 60, Clermont NE 35

CNE^4^10^16^5^^35

CM^7^12^22^19^^60

(35) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) King 0-0-0-0 Best 1-0-2-4 Gilley 1-0-2-4 Wilson 0-0-0-0 Brown 1-0-2-4 Drewry 4-0-5-13 Fishback 0-0-0-0 Blankenship 0-0-0-0 Captain 0-0-0-0 Yeager 2-0-3-7 Pride 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 10-0-15/23-35

(60) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 1-0-2-4 Phipps 2-1-2-7 Bowman 5-1-3-14 Branham 2-0-2-6 Eades 3-1-3-10 Davis 0-0-2-2 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 1-1-0-3 Doyle 1-0-0-2 Long 3-1-0-7 Redman 2-1-0-5 Linebaugh 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-6-14/27-60

FIELD GOALS: CM (20-61) Eades 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (6-16)

FREE THROWS: CM (14-27) Eades 3-4

REBOUNDS: CM-41 (Bowman 9 Phipps 7 Pence 6 Long 6 Eades 4 Branham 4 Davis 3)

ASSISTS: CM-8 (Eades 3 Branham 2)

STEALS: CM-10 (Bayless 2 Long 2 Pence 2 Branham 2)

BLOCKS: CM-2 (Phipps 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-12