Beam leads EC swimmers at Highland County YMCA

HILLSBORO — East Clinton hit the pool at the Highland County YMCA last Saturday against Hillsboro, Logan Elm and Circleville.

Barrett Beam won the 50 free and was runnerup in the 100 breaststroke. Molly Seabaugh earned a third-place finish on the girls side in the 200 freestyle.

SUMMARY

Dec. 17, 2022

@Highland County Family YMCA

Boys Results

TEAM: East Clinton 10 points, Circleville 14 points, Hillsboro 53 points, Logan Elm 66 points

50 FREESTYLE: Barrett Beam (SO) 25.9 (1st)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Beam 1:27.13 (2nd)

Girls Swim Team Results

TEAM: East Clinton 6 points, Circleville 25 points, Hillsboro 100 points, Logan Elm 62 points

200 FREESTYLE: Molly Seabaugh (JR) 3:06.91 (3rd)

50 FREESTYLE: Savannah Tolle (SR) 35.22 (5th)

100 FREESTYLE: Kaylyn Deaton (JR) 1:39.98; Jade Campbell (JR) 1:44.7

100 BACKSTROKE: Campbell 2:06.66

100 BREASTSTROKE: Deaton 1:46.06 (4th)