No. 7 CNU blows out Quakers 98-48

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No. 7 Christopher Newport University ended the first half on a 39-8 run and coasted to a 98-48 victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team Friday evening.

CNU finished the game 39-of-71 (54.9 percent) from the field along with hitting 10 three-pointers and making 10 free throws. The Captains also won the battle of the boards 59-27. Wilmington shot 21.9 percent (14-of-64) for the game.

Individually, four Captains scored in double figures with Trey Barber’s 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench leading the way. Bryce Bird had nine points to lead the Quakers. Obed Achirem added five points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Wilmington (4-7) opens the New Year at Capital University Wednesday.

The Quakers hung with the Captains early. Bird scored the game’s first points as Obed Achirem found the sophomore open beyond the three-point arc. CNU regained a 7-5 edge but five points from Gavin Heimlich capped by a three-pointer put the visitors back in front 10-9. The two squads then traded baskets as an Achirem layup put WC up 13-12.

The rest of the game was not kind to Wilmington. CNU took control with the aforementioned run to end the half up 50-20. The Captains would control the entire second half en route to victory.