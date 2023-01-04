GBK Final: McClain 63, Blanchester 38

BLANCHESTER — Payton Pryor poured in 21 points as McClain defeated Blanchester 63-38 Wednesday night in non-league girls basketball action at the BHS gym.

Ainsley Whitaker led Blanchester with 12 points while Torie Potts chipped in eight for the Wildcats. Haylee Havens added 12 points for Blanchester.

McClain jumped out to an early lead, dominating the offensive glass and drawing six fouls en route to a 13-0 lead. Kaylee Coyle had a steal and basket to end the BHS drought but the Tigers led 20-2.

Torie Potts started the second quarter scoring as Blanchester began to get the ball inside on offense. Blanchester trailed 23-6 before McClain scored 15 of the final 23 points of the half. Havens beat the halftime buzzer with a half-court three-pointer to make it 38-14.

Whitaker started the second half scoring but McClain was just too much on this day. Lily Barnes had a block and inside basket then Kaitlyn Jett hit a three as the Tigers kept on top by a comfortable margin. Torie Potts would lead Blan to it’s best quarter, 12-11, but they would remain down 52-26 entering the fourth.

SUMMARY

Jan 4, 2023

@Blanchester High School

McClain 63, Blanchester 38

M^20^18^14^11^^63

B^2^14^12^12^^38

(38) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roy 0-0-0-0 M. Tipton 0-0-0-0 Waldron 1-0-0-2 Abbott 0-0-0-0 Coyle 2-0-0-4 Gillman 1-0-0-2 K. Tipton 0-0-2-2 T. Potts 2-0-4-8 Trovillo 1-0-0-2 Davenport 1-0-0-2 Whitaker 5-0-2-12 O. Potts 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 14-0-10/16-38

(63) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Saunders 1-0-0-2 Pryor 8-3-2-21 McCoy 1-0-0-2 Jett 3-2-3-11 Eikenberry 2-0-0-4 Hutchinson 1-1-0-3 Matesic 1-0-0-2 Wise 1-0-0-2 Havens3-1-3-12 Jett 3-2-3-11 Barnes 3-0-0-6 Wright 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-7-8/21-63

By Samuel Gould WNJ Sports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Samuel Gould is a high school student who covers sports for the News Journal.

