The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Blanchester 46-30 Thursday night.

The Falcons (5-3 on the year) bounced back with the win after a loss to Waynesville earlier in the week, coach Clayton Morgan said.

Cobe Euton had 17 points to lead Clinton-Massie on offense.

Colton Fite had nine points while Colson Morgan scored eight. Ty Martin finished with seven points and Quinn McCoy chipped in six. Corey Frisch had a free throw.