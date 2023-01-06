GBK Final: East Clinton 60, Williamsburg 44

WILLIAMSBURG — A dominant second quarter propelled East Clinton to a 60-44 win over Williamsburg Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

The Astros soar to 11-1 with the win and remain unbeaten in conference play at 5-0.

Clermont Northeastern is second in the National with a 5-1 mark. Williamsburg his now third at 4-2.

The Astros led 11-9 after one quarter then blitzed the Wildcats for 24 points in the second. East Clinton led 35-22 at the half.

Libby Evanshine had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for East Clinton.

Jordan Collom posted her usual floor general numbers with 13 points, seven assists and six steals as she dominated the backcourt game.

SUMMARY

Jan 5, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

East Clinton 60, Williamsburg 44

W^9^13^11^11^^44

EC^11^24^13^12^^60

(44) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Moo 5-3-0-13 Jones 1-0-0-2 Applegate 4-1-0-9 Corver 0-0-2-2 Durham 2-0-4-8 Phillips 0-0-0-0 Watts 1-0-3-5 Arno 2-0-4-8 Humphries 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 14-4-12/22-44

(60) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-3-4-13 Evanshine 8-0-1-17 Whiteaker 6-1-4-17 Jones 0-0-0-0 Murphy 3-2-0-8 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Tong 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 22-7-9/12-60

FIELD GOALS: EC (22-38) Evanshine 8-13 Whiteaker 6-13 Tong 2-3

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (7-23) Collom 3-7

FREE THROWS: EC (9-12) Whiteaker 4-4 Collom 4-5

REBOUNDS: EC-34 (Evasnhine 12 Stonewall 6 Collom 4 Jones 4 Whiteaker 3 Tong 2 Murphy 2 Hadley 1)

ASSISTS: EC-17 (Collom 7 Murphy 4 Evanshine 2 Whiteaker 2 Stonewall 1 Hadley 1)

STEALS: EC-13 (Collom 6 Evanshine 2 Stonewall 2 Scott 1 Jones 1 Murphy 1)

BLOCKS: EC-7 (Evanshine 3 Murphy 3 Collom 1)

TAKE CHARGE: EC-1 (Evanshine)

TURNOVERS: EC-9