Warriors extend win streak to 4, beat Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Goshen went on a 15-2 run the last half of the first quarter on its way to 26 first-quarter points and an 80-57 victory at Blanchester Saturday.

After a tie and three lead changes the first four minutes of the game, Goshen (8-4) turned an 11-10 advantage into a 26-12 cushion after a quarter.

Caden Zeinner had 14 of his game-high 29 points in the period. Ten of those came off five of his steals.

It was Conner Moore’s turn to put up 14, in the second period, as the Warriors led by as much as 44-20 in the quarter. Four of his points came off two of his steals.

In all in the second quarter, four Goshen steals turned into eight points.

Moore finished with 27 points.

Goshen’s largest lead of the night was 69-39 with a minute left in the third quarter. The Warriors have won four straight games, including back-to-back victories in Clinton-Massie. Goshen defeated Massie Friday night.

Bryce Sipple led the Wildcats (2-10) with 14 points. Jansen Wymer chipped in with 13.

SUMMARY

Jan 7, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Goshen 80, Blanchester 57

B^26^23^20^11^^80

B^12^18^12^15^^57

(80) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zeinner 12-3-29, Settelmayer 1-0-2, Moore 10-3-27, McKinney 1-0-2, Steele 6-0-13, Litzau 1-0-3, Muchmore 0-0-0, Ball 1-0-2, Widner 1-0-2, Byrd 0-0-0, Haley 0-0-0. Total 33-6-80. 3-point goals: 8 (Moore 4, Zeinner 2, Steele, Litzau). FTM-FTA 6-9, 67 percent.

(57) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 5-4-14, Creager 2-1-7, West 3-0-6, Wymer 6-1-13, Malott 1-0-3, Taylor 0-0-0, Cromer 3-1-7, Byrom 1-0-3, Dunham 0-1-1, Estep 1-1-3, Bradley 0-0-0. Total 22-9-57. 3-point goals: 4 (Creager 2, Byrom, Estep). FTM-FTA 9-16, 56 percent.

