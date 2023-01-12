BHS bowling drops first match in a month

WILMINGTON — In their first matches since Dec. 13, the Blanchester bowling teams were defeated by Bethel-Tate Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

“Both teams had a hard time being consistent,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They are working hard and having fun. Still work to be done.”

The girls were defeated in a close match, 1702 to 1658. Makayla Lanham led Blanchester with a 267 series.

The boys had just four bowlers and lost 1929 to 1516. Braxton McFaddin had a 364 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Blanchester vs Bethel-Tate

Boys Results

Bethel-Tate 1929 (746, 650, 533) Blanchester 1516 (576, 517, 423)

Randy Eckman 141, 139 (280), Isaiah Gray 112, 94 (206), Dane Skates 126, 117 (243), Braxton McFaddin 197, 167 (364)

Baker games 129, 95, 80, 119 (423)

Girls Results

Bethel-Tate 1702 (625, 609, 468), Blanchester 1658 (548, 590, 520)

BLAN: Alaina Dameron 105, 121 (226), Makayla Lanham 143, 124 (267), Katelyn Toles 119, 139 (258), Nikita White 80, 95 (175), Emily Wilson 101, 111 (212)

Baker games 107, 139, 143, 131 (520)