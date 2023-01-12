Massie boys bounce back to beat Broncos

WILMINGTON — After a one-pin loss to league leader Batavia the day before, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team defeated Western Brown 2694 to 2581 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Clinton-Massie girls were defeated 1997 to 1819. Lacie Sandlin had a 165 game for Massie. Mollie Miracle had a 273 series.

“It was good to see the boys bounce back after such a tough loss (Tuesday),” coach Tyler Hayslip said. “The boys got after it game 1 and never gave up the lead. It was a total team performance.”

Mason Keck and Brandon Moritz both had 246 games for the Falcons with Moritz totaling a 436 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie vs Western Brown

Boys Results

Clinton-Massie 2694 (942, 961, 789); Western Brown 2581

CM: Mason Keck 246, 170; Corvin Pittenger 161; Sam Massie 186, 187; Brandon Moritz 190, 246; Gavan Hunter 215

Baker games 202, 173, 224, 192

Girls Results

Western Brown 1997, Clinton-Massie 1819 (597, 675, 547)

CM: Lacie Sandlin 165; Khyla Jaramillo 109, 134; Rylie Gilbert 97; Mollie Miracle 141, 132