BBK Final: Western Brown 63, Clinton-Massie 35

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown dominated Clinton-Massie 63-35 Friday night in SBAAC American Division boys basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Broncos win came in the aftermath of the death of WBHS student Blaze Jacobs, who died earlier this after collapsing in class.

Western Brown goes to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the American. Clinton-Massie is 5-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

Western Brown’s Abe Crall led all scorers with 18. He would be followed for the Broncos by Drew Novak with 14. Massie was led by Jerry Trout, who scored 11.

After a Ryan Dillion three opened the scoring for Massie, the Broncos went on a 10-0 run to take control of the game. The Falcons trailed 15-10 after one.

Trout and Novak traded scores to start the second. Isaiah Smith had a three and later Western Brown closed by scoring seven of the final nine points to take a 33-21 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was mostly Western Brown. Trout gave the Falcon fans something to cheer about with an off-balance three-pointer late. Abe Crall hit a deep three to help the Broncos finished strong.

The Broncos would begin the fourth just as hot, going on a 12-1 run that would close the game out.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Western Brown 63, Clinton-Massie 35

CM^10^11^10^4^^35

WB^15^18^18^12^^63

(63) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp)S. Smith 4-1-1-10 I. Smith 1-1-0-3 Jamison 2-0-0-4 Spears 1-1-0-3 Frye 3-2-9-8 B. Crall 0-0-0-0 Louden 0-0-3-3 A. Crall 8-1-1-18 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Novak 4-0-6-14 Stein 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-6-11/15-63

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Theetge 0-0-1-1 Dillion 1-1-1-4 Wilson 3-0-2-8 Trick 0-0-4-4 Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Rodman 0-0-0-0 Eades 0-0-0-0 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Leahy 1-0-1-3 Trout 3-3-2-11 Stulz 2-0-0-4 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Lamb 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 10-4-11/17-35

By Samuel Gould WNJ Sports

Samuel Gould is a student at Clinton-Massie who covers high school sports for the News Journal.

