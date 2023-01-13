BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40

WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton.

“Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”

The SBAAC National Division game was played at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court because the EC gym floor is under repair.

Brookenthal finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Bethel-Tate (8-5, 5-2) outrebounded East Clinton 44-28.

Dakota Collom had 21 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot for the Astros (0-14, 0-7).

EC was 16 of 54 from the field, including just 3 of 15 from beyond the three-point arc. Several of those misses came close to the basket, though.

“We missed at least eight or 10 shots with two to three feet of the basket,” Snow lamented. “Those easy ones we have to take advantage of.”

Eight of East Clinton’s 15 turnovers came in the final quarter.

The Astros missed their first 10 shots and fell behind 10-3.

“Every single game, there’s one quarter that hurts us,” Snow said. “Sadly, tonight it was the first quarter.”

A 5-0 run with Collom assisting on one basket and scoring another made it 10-8. The Tigers went right back up by 10, 18-8, before EC closed the half with a flourish.

In a 7-0 outburst, Collom had five points and another assist and the Astros went to the lockerroom down 22-18.

Maddix Crowe, who started the second half and made that decision pay big dividends, sparked a third quarter rise, including a three-pointer that gave EC its first lead of the night, 23-22, at the 6:47 mark.

“He played his guts out in the first half,” Snow said of Crowe. “He hit a big three to give us some momentum. He was jumping passing lanes on the defensive side.”

After Crowe’s steal and layup made it 27-26, the Tigers went back on top 31-27. Collom hit a three with 10 seconds to play in the third to give EC its last lead of the night, 34-32.

The Tigers scored seven unanswered points to lead 39-32 then held off the Astros, largely due to Brookenthal’s field goal and free at 1:53 to make it 42-36. Late in the game, EC gave up four offensive rebounds on one possession and allowed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40

BT^10^12^10^17^^49

EC^3^15^16^6^^40

(49) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Snider 1-1-1-4 Shields 1-0-2-4 Davis 3-1-2-9 Armacost 5-2-3-15 A. Brookenthal 5-0-7-17 Heitman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-4-15/20-49

(40) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 0-0-0-0 Collom 9-2-1-21 Williams 4-0-1-9 Lilly 0-0-2-2 Lake 1-0-1-3 Maddix Crowe 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 16-3-5/10-40

FIELD GOALS: BT (15-51); EC (16-54)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: BT (4-20); EC (3-15)

FREE THROWS: BT (15-20); EC (5-10)

REBOUNDS: BT-44 (Brookenthal 14, Davis 11); EC-28 (Collom 9 Lake 8 Williams 5 Lilly 4)

ASSISTS: BT-9 (Shields 3); EC-4 (Collom 3 Huff 1)

STEALS: BT-7 (Davis 3); EC-12 (Collom 4 Williams 4 Lilly 2 Huff 1 Crowe 1)

BLOCKS: BT-8 (Shields 4, Brookenthal 3); EC-1 (Collom 1)

TURNOVERS: BT-18; EC-15

