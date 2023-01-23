GBK Final: North Adams 46, Wilmington 33

WINCHESTER — Unbeaten North Adams countered Wilmington’s strong first quarter with an even better second en route to a 46-33 win Saturday in the third annual Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern Brown High School.

The Hurricane jumped out to a 13-6 lead but the Green Devils (18-0) surged to the lead by scoring 17 of 19 second period points.

Up 23-15 at halftime, North Adams maintained its advantage the rest of the way.

Katie Murphy was the lone offense for Wilmington (7-10 on the year). She had 17 of the 33 WHS points.

Murphy was 7 for 16 from the field, the rest of the team was 6 for 19.

SUMMARY

Jan 21, 2023

@Eastern Brown High School

North Adams 46, Wilmington 33

NA^6^17^14^9^^46

W^13^2^11^7^^33

(33) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Murphy 7-1-2-17 C. Diels 1-0-0-2 Tippett 1-0-2-4 Robinson 1-0-1-3 Noszka 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 13-2-5/6-33

