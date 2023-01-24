GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 53, New Richmond 33

NEW RICHMOND — Shooting comes and goes. Defense can be a constant.

With an off-shooting night, the Clinton-Massie girls were able to defeat New Richmond with a strong defensive effort, 53-33, Monday night in SBAAC American Division basketball.

The Falcons, winners of two straight, are 7-10 overall, 3-5 in the American. New Richmond is 3-15 overall, 0-8 in league play.

“Struggled a bit shooting the ball,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “Really picked it up defensively.”

Crawford acknowledged New Richmond is a tough venue and his team “battled hard and played with a lot of energy.” The Falcons won the first meeting at Brian P. Mudd Court 50-26 in December.

Hannah Bowman and Aidan Eades scored 12 points each. Emma Redman came off the CM bench with seven points. She hit a couple big threes in the second period, Crawford said

“She really had a nice game, happy for her,” said Crawford.

Alex Pence also came off the bench with seven points.

Eades had 12 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a substitute role in this one. Bowman grabbed six rebounds and came up with seven steals.

Clinton-Massie was 11 for 23 at the free throw with Pence and McKenna Branham both going 3 for 3.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2023

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 53, New Richmond 33

NR^6^11^9^7^^33

CM^10^13^17^13^^53

(53) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 0-0-0-0 Long 0-0-2-2 Phipps 3-1-0-7 Bowman 4-3-1-12 Branham 1-0-3-5 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Doyle 0-0-0-0 Pence 2-0-3-7 Redman 3-2-0-8 Eades 5-0-2-12 TOTALS 18-6-11/23-53

(33) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 1-0-02 Smith 2-1-0-5 Uhl 3-0-3-9 Miller 0-0-0-0 Dunning 2-0-4-8 I. Hughes 2-0-1-5 Schuster 1-0-0-2 L. Hughes 0-0-0-0 Porter-Steelman 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 12-1-8/15-33

FIELD GOALS: CM (18-62) Redman 3-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (6-16) Redman 2-3 Bowman 3-7

FREE THROWS: CM (11-23) Branham 3-3 Pence 3-3

REBOUNDS: CM-40 (Eades 12, Bowman 6, Phipps 5, Branham 5, Long 4, Redman 2, Davis 2, Bayless 1, Swope 1)

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Eades 3, Bowman 1, Pence 1, Redman 1, Long 1)

STEALS: CM-16 (Bowman 7, Eades 5, Branham 3, Doyle 1)

BLOCKS: CM-3 (Redman 2, Bowman 1)

TURNOVERS: CM-11