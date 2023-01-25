Blanchester girls lose another close match

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester High School girls bowling team lost another heartbreaking match, this time to Georgetown by 14 pins Tuesday at Community Lanes.

“The girls are going to give everyone a heart attack,” Jackson said. “They keep having close matches. We were up by 18 after two matches, up by five after the first bakers match, down by seven after the second match, down by 19 after the third match and after the last match lost by 14.”

Katelyn Toles had a 277 series to lead Blanchester.

Braxton McFaddin had a 402 for the Blanchester boys in their loss to Georgetown.

“Both teams fight hard to win,” Jackson said. “I’m proud of how they represent the school and community.”

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2023

@Community Lanes

Blanchester vs Georgetown

Girls Results

Georgetown 1794 (650, 637, 507), Blanchester 1780 (602, 703, 475)

BHS: Alaina Damron 124, 122 (246), Makayla Lanham 104, 136 (240), Lily Roy 143, 128 (271), Katelyn Toles 117, 160 (277), Nikita White 114, 157 (271)

Baker games 112, 117, 113, 133 (475)

–

Boys Results

Georgetown 2635 (954, 876, 805), Blanchester (717, 648, 535)

BHS: Randy Eckman 97, 94 (191); Isaiah Gray 107, 90 (197), Trevor Dalton 134, 151 (285), Dane Skates 146, 144 (290), Braxton McFaddin 233, 169 (402)

Baker games 165, 140, 139, 91 (535)