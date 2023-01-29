WBK Final: Wilmington 61, Heidelberg 47

TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 61-47 victory over Heidelberg University in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday from Seiberling Gymnasium.

The Quakers forced 25 turnovers thanks in part to nine steals, which equated to a 29-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Individually, Jada Pohlen’s 16 points led all scorers while Kennedy Lewis added 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting with five assists. Zahrya Bailey and Kyria Walker both had nine points off the bench.

Wilmington (11-8, 5-7 OAC) heads to Capital University 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Both teams traded baskets in the early going until a Pohlen three-pointer, her second of the quarter, put the Quakers ahead 12-8. After a timeout from Heidelberg, an offensive foul from the Student Princes followed, and Bailey put the visitors on top 14-8 as fellow senior Cassidy Lovett found her under the basket.

Heidelberg’s leading scorer, Hallie Rogers, answered with two free throws, but a Lewis basket followed by another Bailey three-pointer pushed the WC advantage to 19-10. JaKaia Lotz nailed a turnaround basket to beat the buzzer.

Midway through the second quarter, a Walker three followed by Marisa Seiler jumper put Wilmington up 32-17 and on the verge of blowing the game wide open. Heidelberg had other ideas, however, closing the half on a 7-0 run to remain within striking distance at 32-24.

Wilmington pushed its lead to a dozen (49-37) after three quarters, and another Pohlen three put the Quakers up 15 for a second time 90 seconds into the fourth quarter. Heidelberg would not get closer than eight points the rest of the way.