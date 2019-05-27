Congrats WHS Class of ’19

With the WHS commencement ceremony completed, graduates and their families gathered outside the high school building. Here getting a selfie taken in the foreground are graduate Tori Marie Hollingsworth, right, and her sister Ashley Hollingsworth, left.

Heading up the Wilmington High School 2019 commencement processional Friday are, in the foreground from left, Alana Michelle Walker, class treasurer, and Zane Nasser Bekheet, class president. There are 216 members of the graduation class, 13 of whom plan to enter a branch of the military. For more WHS graduation photos, please visit wnewsj.com .