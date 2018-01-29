Five generations recently gathered for a photo that includes, from left: front, great-great-grandmother Jane Thompson of Wilmington, and Courtney Norris of Dublin holding her daughter, four-month-old Evelyn; and in back, great-grandmother Sharon Vipperman of Waynesville and grandmother Tina Minnix of Beavercreek.
