Five generations recently gathered for a photo that includes, from left: front, great-great-grandmother Jane Thompson of Wilmington, and Courtney Norris of Dublin holding her daughter, four-month-old Evelyn; and in back, great-grandmother Sharon Vipperman of Waynesville and grandmother Tina Minnix of Beavercreek.

Five generations recently gathered for a photo that includes, from left: front, great-great-grandmother Jane Thompson of Wilmington, and Courtney Norris of Dublin holding her daughter, four-month-old Evelyn; and in back, great-grandmother Sharon Vipperman of Waynesville and grandmother Tina Minnix of Beavercreek. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_5-generations.jpg Five generations recently gathered for a photo that includes, from left: front, great-great-grandmother Jane Thompson of Wilmington, and Courtney Norris of Dublin holding her daughter, four-month-old Evelyn; and in back, great-grandmother Sharon Vipperman of Waynesville and grandmother Tina Minnix of Beavercreek. Courtesy photo