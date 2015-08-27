LOCAL BRIEFS

Blanchester schools staff members awarded

Blanchester Local School District Principal Joel King and social worker Rebecca Wilson were chosen by the Mental Health and Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties to receive MHRS’ Power of Prevention Award.

Power of Prevention recognizes those who “recognize exemplary leadership in supporting mental health through prevention programs, particularly in the area of suicide prevention” and who facilitate prevention programs, according to Patti Ahting, associate director of MHRS, in an email to school officials.

“Joel King and Rebecca Wilson have demonstrated a commitment to improving the social emotional skills of the students at Blanchester Middle School,” Ahting’s email read. “Strong social-emotional competencies will help students develop the resiliency and coping skills needed to succeed in school and in life.”

Blanchester Superintendent Dean Lynch also praised King and Wilson.

“Mr. King understands the emotions middle school students experience as they transition from elementary school to high school,” Lynch said. “His decision to not only bring in Mrs. Wilson but to rely and support her expertise has established a culture among his staff that supports mental health prevention programs and the social well being of his students.”

Road closures for crossing work

Beginning Friday, Aug. 28, weather permitting, South High Street in Martinsville and Doak Road will be closed at the railroad tracks for work on the crossings on each road, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. The work is being performed by Greenfield Railroad. The roads should be open by Tuesday, Sept. 1.

SR 350 to be closed for culvert work

Work to accommodate culvert replacement will require closing State Route 350 between U.S. 22 and SR 123 in Warren County next week. SR 350 will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 until 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

The detour route for eastbound SR 350 is south on SR 123 to east on U.S. 22 to SR 350. Westbound SR 350 traffic will use the reverse detour.