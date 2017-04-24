Posted on by

Lions honor WHS students

By Wilmington Lions

The Wilmington Lions Club recognized outstanding Wilmington High School students.

At their April 17 meeting, the Wilmington Lions Club recognized an outstanding student from each of 14 departments of Wilmington High School. Principal Mindy McCarty-Stewart read the accolades from each student’s instructor who had chosen them.

The honored students were: Brooke Blakeman, Art; Jasmine Sanchez, Language Arts; Porter Pagett, Career Based Education; Shania Williams, Foreign Language; Alison Dooley, Mathematics; Brittany Barnett, Vocal Music; Camryn Barton, Science; Jessica Haynie, Social Studies; Jay Schneder, Agriculture; Kya Resor, Theater; William Snowball, Interventions; Chris Wolary, Physical Education/Health; Alexander Plas, Engineering; and Michael Persson, Instrumental Music.

The honored students with their families were treated to dinner with the club members. Each student received a certificate and pen, introduced their accompanying family members, and shared their plans for the next 12 months.

