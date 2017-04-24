Lions honor WHS students

At their April 17 meeting, the Wilmington Lions Club recognized an outstanding student from each of 14 departments of Wilmington High School. Principal Mindy McCarty-Stewart read the accolades from each student’s instructor who had chosen them.

The honored students were: Brooke Blakeman, Art; Jasmine Sanchez, Language Arts; Porter Pagett, Career Based Education; Shania Williams, Foreign Language; Alison Dooley, Mathematics; Brittany Barnett, Vocal Music; Camryn Barton, Science; Jessica Haynie, Social Studies; Jay Schneder, Agriculture; Kya Resor, Theater; William Snowball, Interventions; Chris Wolary, Physical Education/Health; Alexander Plas, Engineering; and Michael Persson, Instrumental Music.

The honored students with their families were treated to dinner with the club members. Each student received a certificate and pen, introduced their accompanying family members, and shared their plans for the next 12 months.

The Wilmington Lions Club recognized outstanding Wilmington High School students. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/04/web1_IMG_3201.jpg The Wilmington Lions Club recognized outstanding Wilmington High School students. Courtesy photo