Roberts Centre’s dog and cat facilites updated

LIBERTY TWP. — A ribbon-cutting was held this week at The Roberts Centre near Wilmington to announce a re-branded and refreshed Royal Canin Ring and Eukanuba Field.

The updated facilities are anticipated to attract more dog and cat shows and competitions to the venue at Interstate 71 and U.S. 68.

The unveiling was attended by Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor and Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, as well as representatives from Royal Canin, Eukanuba, the Roberts Centre, and staffers for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers and Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Cliff Rosenberger.

Royal Canin Ring, formerly known as Eukanuba Hall, is a large indoor flexible space to support a variety of event formats. It offers the prestige of an opulent yet functional venue. Amenities include agility equipment, obedience equipment, ring gating, examination tables, and hot-water dog bathing facilities.

Royal Canin Ring is complemented by an outdoor space — Eukanuba Field, a scalable, five-acre outdoor park.

Royal Canin Ring and Eukanuba Field has more than 80,000 square feet of the region’s most beautiful and unobstructed flexible space in addition to these amenities:

• Hot water dog bathing facilities

• A golf cart

• Electricity for grooming space

• An extra-large, convenient unloading/loading dock

• Sound system, office equipment, plus work and storage space

• Max and Erma’s restaurant and food vendor booths, along with any catering needs

• The Board Room, for club meetings or a judges lounge

• Agility and obedience equipment

• Ring gating

• Examination tables

• Ample parking for vehicles and RVs

• Upscale ring signage

• Fully adjustable carpet for space from 40×40 to 80×100 ft.

• A dressed photo area with floral and backdrop

• Handler/exhibitor dressing rooms

In addition to the amenities in competitive and show arenas, The Roberts Centre provides pet-friendly and on-site hotel and dining accommodations and RV parking.

The features of Royal Canin Ring and Eukanuba Field will be on display at the Eukanuba Performance Games this weekend. The inaugural event will showcase the talents of dogs through six competitive events, with 25 title games.

“This weekend is just the first of many successful events that we will continue to host here,” said Bruce MacLennan, general manager of The Roberts Centre. “We’re confident that visitors and competitors alike will be impressed not only by the array of skills and breeds on display, but the facilities and team here that is committed to excellence.”

An “Old English Sheepdog Show” is scheduled at The Roberts Centre from Monday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 23.

Other shows upcoming include, in October, an Akita dog show as well as a Clermont County Kennel Club show.

For more information on The Roberts Centre facilities and upcoming shows and events, please visit www.robertscentre.com.

Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor was at the event and tried her hand at showing a dog in the Royal Canin Ring at The Roberts Centre. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/09/web1_mary_t_p_f-2.jpg Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor was at the event and tried her hand at showing a dog in the Royal Canin Ring at The Roberts Centre. Courtesy photos Royal Canin Ring inside The Roberts Centre is complemented by an outdoor space: Eukanuba Field. The outdoor park includes fencing and agility equipment to showcase canine abilities. Eukanuba Field is suited for competitive events such as agility trials, lure coursing, herding, flying disc, scent work, and dock diving, pictured. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/09/web1_diving_dog_p_f-2.jpg Royal Canin Ring inside The Roberts Centre is complemented by an outdoor space: Eukanuba Field. The outdoor park includes fencing and agility equipment to showcase canine abilities. Eukanuba Field is suited for competitive events such as agility trials, lure coursing, herding, flying disc, scent work, and dock diving, pictured. Courtesy photos