Police: Man stole grain, sold it for more than $215,000

CLEARCREEK TWP., WARREN COUNTY —A Warren County man was arrested after police say he stole grain from his employer over a three-year period and sold it for more than $215,000.

Officers from the Clearcreek Township Police Department arrested Robert L. Hull III, 38, of Clearcreek Township on Tuesday. Hull was arrested on a warrant secured after a felony theft indictment by a Warren County grand jury, the culmination of a three-month investigation, according to a press release from the CTPD.

On June 15, 2017 Mike Farm Enterprises of Lytle-Five Points road contacted police in reference to possible theft by an employee. The investigation conducted by Patrol Officer Jason Bates and Detective Sergeant Larry Cornett concluded that from November 2014 to May 2017, Hull stole large quantities of grain from his employer and sold them to local grain merchants, according to police.

Police stated that Hull received over $215,000 and investigators were able to seize property that they believe was purchased with the proceeds of the alleged thefts by Hull including a vehicle, lawn equipment, firearms and tools.

Hull is currently being held in the Warren County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Warren County Common Pleas Court Friday morning.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/10/web1_crime.jpg