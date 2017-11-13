Habitat for Humanity builds on success

Volunteers and families who build and grow through Clinton County Habitat for Humanity celebrated a successful season of construction with two homes nearly completed last Thursday evening.

Builders, vendors, volunteers and partner families shared a meal before Tom Matrka, president for the organization presented the honors to those with special dedication.

Recognized for their commitment to Habitat for Humanity Clinton County were: Wendell Compton, Engergizer of the Year; Frank Finkbeiner, Golden Hammer of the Year; Ohio Asphaltic Limestone, Business of the Year; and Cecilia Krusling, Volunteer of the Year.

The Energizer awardee is selected from all the volunteers involved in the local organization and is someone who keeps the group moving forward and expanding with a positive attitude and a can-do spirit.

The Golden Hammer award is special to those volunteers with building skills. It acknowledges these accomplishments, combines with a sense of humor.

The business of the year is always a tough choice — Habitat has many who support the organization, including new to this year, Dealertrack.

Habitat has a true friend in the employees at Alkermes who made a commitment of one day of framing.

There are many others who lighten the building load through gifts and time. The volunteer of the year award goes to someone who has dedicated many hours to the organization and shares their talents with families.

Our newest partners, the Stone and Turner families, had an opportunity to share their journey to new home ownership. Both families will be moving into their homes in New Vienna before the Christmas holidays.

Those interested in building a home, volunteering or giving to Habitat, should contact the Habitat office at 937-655-9484.

From left, Jim Krusling accepting award for his wife Cecilia Krusling, Wendell Compton, Diana Mason Jones and Frank Finkbeiner. Courtesy photo