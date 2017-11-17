Sen. Brown sheds Franken cash; rival Mandel tweets on Moore

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel says Roy Moore should quit the Alabama Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls are true.

The state treasurer after declining to comment for days tweeted Thursday: “I agree with Ivanka Trump. If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step down.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democrat Mandel wants to unseat, has bowed to political pressure related to separate sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown’s campaign says it will donate to charity $28,100 in contributions received since 2006 from Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken and Franken’s PAC.

Franken has apologized after a woman traveling with him on a 2006 USO tour accused him of forcibly kissing her then groping her for a photograph taken while she slept on a transport plane.