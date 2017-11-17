WPD reports: Theft reports; drug possession arrests

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to the 500 block of Valley Street at 7:11 a.m. on Nov. 4 on a breaking and entering call. According to the report, a 26-year-old female advised someone entered her attached storage unit and found a large Pro-lift floor jack and an In-Step double pull-behind bike cart were missing.

• At 10:36 a.m. on Nov. 4, a 50-year-old male reported someone forced entry into his garage at the 1-99 block of Josephine Street and stole several items. The report lists the following as stolen — two air wrenches, a drill, a circular and saber saw, a 10 amp battery charger, an amplifier with music, 760 amp amplifier, speakers, and speaker box.

• At 11:09 a.m. on Nov. 5, a 37-year-old male from Forestville, Maryland reported his wallet and a duffle bag of clothes were stolen from a rental car while parked at a hotel on Carrie Drive. The victim was not concerned about the bag, according to the report. He advised the wallet was a Calvin Klein wallet which had his driver’s license, social security card, and credit cards which had been canceled. The report also lists a Russell Grey jacket and a car charger as stolen.

• At 12:08 p.m. on Nov. 5, a 33-year-old male reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle at his residence on Fife Avenue and stole several items. The report lists a Barnett Wildcat C6 crossbow, a red dot scope, sunglasses, binoculars and karate equipment as stolen.

• At 6:26 a.m. on Nov. 6, a 27-year-old male reported several CDs, a handful of change, a charger and an external battery were taken from his vehicle at his residence on Fife Avenue. He also gave police a pair of headphones that he said weren’t his as evidence.

• At 10:53 a.m. on Nov. 6, police responded to the college where they reported marijuana pipes discovered. The police marked the pipes for destruction.

• At 12:12 p.m. on Nov. 6, police received a report from Wilmington High School advising a student had received an inappropriate picture from an adult male.

• At 11:07 a.m. on Nov. 7, a 65-year-old female reported items stolen from her residence on Columbus Street. The victim reported an American flag was stolen from her porch and a lawn ornament.

• Police responded to a store on Progress Way at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 7 on the report of a male switching bar codes on a two iPhone 7s. According to the report, security footage was reviewed but they were unable to ID the suspect or get this license plate.

• At 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 7, a 58-year-old female reported someone managed to enter her locked car at her residence on the 300 block of North Lincoln Street. According to the report, the victim’s handicap registration, First Aid content, and sunglasses were taken.

• At 6:21 p.m. on Nov. 7, police responded to the 600 block of Norman Street in reference to the house being egged. The caller, a 45-year-old female, reported she believed it was a juvenile that lived at Reba Drive. Police made contact with the juvenile who advised he was there. The officer told the juvenile to stay off the caller’s property or he would get in trouble.

• Police received a phone harassment complaint from a 45-year-old female at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 7. According to the report, she reported they were coming from a 46-year-old Midland male. Later police responded to her residence on Southridge Avenue where she reported she heard a loud bang on her door and saw “three shadows fleeing” from her residence, believed to be the Midland male.

• At 6:27 a.m. on Nov. 8, police received a theft report at the 300 block of North South Street from two males residents, ages 49 and 21. The report lists a bottle of Hydrocodone, a Craftsman tool set, a flashlight, sunglasses, a phone charger and a multi-tool as stolen.

• At 6:46 a.m. on Nov. 8., a parent made an assault complaint against a bus driver. The report lists a 57-year-old female as the operator and that it took place at Denver Place Elementary.

• At 7:01 a.m. on Nov. 8, police responded to the 300 block of North Wood Street in reference to a trailer and it’s items being stolen. According to the report, about $20,000 worth of equipment stolen weighing in at 10,000 pounds.

• At 8:16 a.m. on Nov. 8, police received a report from the middle school that a student was threatened by some high school students.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Rex Cundiff, 44, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shawnda Wilson, 36, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kimberly Hammond, 59, of Bainbridge, was charged with alleged driving under suspension.

• James Johnson, 54, of Winchester, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Joshua Combs, 37, of Peebles, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Timothy Taylor, Jr., 34, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Bryan Simmons, 36, of Martinsville, was charged with allegedly attempting a crime.

• Michelle Greene, 33, of Marshville, North Carolina, was charged with alleged theft and illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Sannan, 45, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly violating a protection order consent agreement.

• James Haywood, 68, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged persisted disorderly conduct.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

