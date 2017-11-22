Alkermes named a ‘Top Place to Work’ in Massachusetts

Alkermes, which has a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, was named one of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work.

The Top Places to Work recognition applauds the most admired workplaces in Massachusetts based on anonymous employee feedback collected through a survey. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

“It is an honor to be recognized by The Boston Globe as one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. At Alkermes, our culture embodies collaboration, respect for all, and an unwavering commitment to and passion for our work,” said Madeline Coffin, senior vice president of Human Resources at Alkermes.

“We invest in sustaining our culture, developing our employees, and building on our total rewards program to attract the best possible people. We are proud of our growth and performance as a company, but even more proud of the people at the company who support the development and delivery of new medicines to help address some of the most urgent public health and mental illness challenges today,” Coffin added.

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 75,060 individuals at 334 organizations in Massachusetts.

More than 500 Alkermes employees participated in the survey. The employers were placed into one of four groups based on number of employees: small, with 50 to 99; medium, with 100 to 249; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. Alkermes was ranked 31st within the “large company” category.

The winners share common traits, including offering progressive benefits and incorporating employee voices throughout company programs.

The complete list of the 2017 Top Places to Work winners can be found at www.bostonglobe.com/section/2017-top-places-to-work.

Alkermes is a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington.