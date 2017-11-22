Give Where You Live: CCF Holiday Wish Catalog helps locals

WILMINGTON — Clinton Countians can step up and give locally as part of a nationwide movement.

“Give Where You Live” is the second annual giving campaign for the Clinton County Foundation’s many charitable community partners.

The campaign kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 28 — which coincides with #GivingTuesday, the global day of giving — volunteering and lending your voice to the needs of philanthropies worldwide.

“Here in Clinton County, we are celebrating and honoring the value of philanthropy with our online Holiday Wish Catalog,” said Jan Blohm, executive director of the Clinton County Foundation.

The catalog is unique because it shares the urgent needs of our community in a descriptive format that is similar to the holiday wish books so many receive through the mail. The Clinton County Foundation Holiday Wish Catalog is special because it is online at www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org. Just go to the Holiday Wish link on the front page.

“We are really excited about bringing so many charities together for our community; they do good work. The Foundation feels it’s important to take a leadership role in raising funds for them, especially when so many urgently need the help,” said Blohm. “That’s why we are here.”

She added, unlike some of the national nonprofit organizations, those who partner with the Foundation are truly focused on our community and the money stays locally to make a difference.

“We want donors to be reassured that we stand for integrity and the gift they make, is one that builds on the mission of a local organization and the donor’s gift is going to help a neighbor, a friend or a family member.”

“This is really about our community’s donors having the easiest, quickest way to give — using a credit card. It’s simple and secure,” emphasized Blohm.

For those who want to honor a friend or family member with a holiday gift of charity, a card will be sent to the recipient notifying them of the kindness bestowed upon them by the donor.

Over the next few weeks, the Foundation will be sharing the importance of giving and how a charitable heart can bring joy to the donor, as well as the recipient.

“We have some great and wonderful gifts that have been made to this community over the years — the Lucas Fund is a prime example. But it’s not just giving thousands of dollars, it’s about caring for one another,” added Blohm.

The organizations that make giving so rewarding will be featured, as well.

The last day of the Give Where You Live campaign through the 2017 Holiday Wish Catalog is Dec. 31 at midnight.

“Won’t it be great that so many in our community gave, that all the holiday wishes from our local nonprofits are fulfilled?” asked Blohm.

The Clinton County Youth Council is one of dozens of local organizations helped through the Clinton County Foundation, in addition to the many scholarships provided through the foundation. At a CCYC disc golf event are, from left: front, Brandon Roberts (being held), Nick Lumbard and Nathan Smith (all members of TKB fraternity of Wilmington College), CCYC Director Eric Guindon, and Audrey Blakely; back, Michael Thompson, Elizabeth Floyd, Talon Planck, Andrea Phillips, Alana Anders, Darrian Cole, Terrence Ford and Zachary Akers. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_ccyc-posing.jpg The Clinton County Youth Council is one of dozens of local organizations helped through the Clinton County Foundation, in addition to the many scholarships provided through the foundation. At a CCYC disc golf event are, from left: front, Brandon Roberts (being held), Nick Lumbard and Nathan Smith (all members of TKB fraternity of Wilmington College), CCYC Director Eric Guindon, and Audrey Blakely; back, Michael Thompson, Elizabeth Floyd, Talon Planck, Andrea Phillips, Alana Anders, Darrian Cole, Terrence Ford and Zachary Akers. Courtesy photos CCYC Director Eric Guindon playing on the CCYC Disc golf course with Andrea Phillips and Talon Planck. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_CCYCgroup-throw.jpg CCYC Director Eric Guindon playing on the CCYC Disc golf course with Andrea Phillips and Talon Planck. Courtesy photos

CCF Holiday Wish Catalog helps locals