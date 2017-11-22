No Clinton County businesses apply for medical marijuana dispensing

WILMINGTON —Although nearly 400 companies statewide applied for 60 licenses to dispense medical marijuana, none came from Clinton County, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Two license applications from companies seeking to locate medical marijuana dispensaries in Highland County were among the 400. The deadline for applications was last Friday.

Four applications were received from Greene County, five from Warren County, two from Clermont County and none from Fayette County.

There is no timetable for the licenses to be awarded. The Ohio Department of Commerce and the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy “are required by law to take all actions necessary to ensure that Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program is fully operational no later than September 2018,” according to state guidelines.

Applicants were required to submit a $5,000 fee, a detailed business plan, floor layouts, and outline their security arrangements, along with proof of financial solvency and stringent background checks for employees.

Under the state’s new law, Ohioans with one of 21 medical conditions can legally buy and use medical marijuana if it’s recommended to them by a physician.

The (Hillsboro) Times-Gazette contributed to this story.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_med-pot-control-logo.jpg