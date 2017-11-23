WC’s Collegium Musicum sets fall benefit concert

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s early music ensemble, Collegium Musicum, will present its semiannual, lunchtime mini-concert Thursday, Nov. 30 at noon in Harcum Art Gallery, which is located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

The group’s director, Elizabeth Haskins, emeritus assistant professor of music, said the program, which is free of charge, benefits the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The concert will feature 16th century German, French and English dance sets, an arrangement of “Greensleeves,” two Christmas chorales arranged by J. S. Bach, a Christmas carol by Beethoven and “Silent Night” by Franz Gruber.

Haskins invites audience members to share in a provided light lunch and make donations for the Homeless Shelter of such items as canned meats, non-perishable food items, fruit juice, dish washer detergent, household paper products and toddlers’ “pull-ups.”

