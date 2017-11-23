WPD responds to overdoses, threats, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to a possible fatal overdose at the 800 block of South South Street at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the report, a 28-year-old male was listed as deceased. Police collected a Samsung phone and a syringe as evidence.

• At 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 14, emergency services responded to a possible drug overdose at the 100 block of Clark Street. The report lists a 37-year-old female suspect, and a 3.5 Gabapentin tablets and a cap of suspected heroin were seized as evidence.

• At 3:23 p.m. on Nov. 9, a business on Rombach Avenue informed police that a 43-year-old Wilmington woman allegedly called them, became verbally belligerent and said she was going to “come through the (expletive) phone” and beat someone. Police advised that if the suspect called back, to tell her not to come on the property and not call the office anymore. The caller also inquired about a restraining order.

• At 9:01 p.m. on Nov. 13, a 41-year-old male and a 40-year-old female advised police they received a threatening anonymous letter. Both victims believe it was from the man’s ex-wife. They believe the 44-year-old female was upset over personal matters involving court. He advised that when they were in court she allegedly threatened his business. The victims stated they wanted to speak to their lawyer and then possibly respond back to possibly seek prosecution.

• At 5:02 p.m. on Nov. 9, a 31-year-old female reported her son’s orange and black Mongoose bicycle was stolen several weeks ago from their residence at the 900 block of Rovente Avenue. The victim advised their garage door was open and broken at the time of the theft.

• At 9:38 a.m. on Nov. 9, police received a report of a vehicle stolen at a business on Rombach Avenue. The report lists a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe as the vehicle stolen.

• At 5:33 p.m. on Nov. 9, a 72-year-old female reported her purse was stolen at a store on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the purse contained credit/debit cards, her social security card, driver’s license, and $1,500 in cash.

• At 2:07 a.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to a gas station on East Main Street on the report of a shoplifting. The report lists a lighter, cigarettes and other assorted items as stolen.

• At 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 13, police received a report of a possible sexual assault on the college campus. According to the report, the victim didn’t wish to file a complaint at the time and wished the remain anonymous.

• Police responded to an office on Rombach Avenue at 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the report of the insulation to the AC unit being cut. According to the report, a box cutter was located on the sidewalk that had been handled by several employees. There are no known suspects at this time.

• At 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 13, a 53-year-old male reported his black Top Brand dump trailer was stolen when it was parked in front of the 1200 block of Ridge Road.

• At 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street on a breaking and entry call. The report lists a Salamander heater, a power washer with a Honda engine, a 24-inch drum fan, a new charcoal grill, and two fishing poles as stolen.

• At 7:21 p.m. on Nov. 13, a 19-year-old male reported a possible assault that took place at the 100 block of West Sugartree Street.

• The WPD K9 Unit responded to the 100 block of West Washington Street in Sabina to assist in a traffic stop at 9:51 p.m. on Nov. 13. According to the report, two Wilmington males, ages 36 and 34, were arrested.

• At 1:21 a.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to a gas station on East Locust Street on the report of a property damage. Police spoke to a 27-year-old employee who said there was a customer in a power wheelchair waiting in line to purchase a beer. The customer ahead of the suspect wanted to purchase a lottery ticket but didn’t know which one he wanted. He stepped out of line to point to the one he wanted and when he did the suspect moved up to the counter. The clerk continued to check out the customer purchasing the ticket and the suspect got upset, threw his beer on the ground, and drove straight into the door without opening it, damaging the metal hinges on the top of the door. The suspect left the scene and went to a neighboring gas station.

• At 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 14, college security located a marijuana grinder in a dorm room and police took possession of it and disposed of it.

• Police received a report of an assault at a store on Progress Way at 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 14. The report lists a 27-year-old Jamestown male as a suspect.

• At 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to a store on South South Street on the report of shoplifting. The manager of the store advised a young male wearing khaki pants and a red and black sweatshirt entered the store, entered the first food aisle and then bolted out of the store. The manager believes they couldn’t have stolen more than a few food items.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Brandon Kessinger, 24, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged theft.

• Layne Hall, 21, of Blanchester, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Jonathan Smith, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly resisting arrest, two counts of domestic violence, and disorderly conduct at an emergency facility.

• Mary Miley, 53, of Washington Court House, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Paul South, Jr., 19, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adam Marlow, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• David Stidham, 36, of Chillicothe, was charged with criminal trespass.

• Amber Carman, 22, of Pleasant Plain, was charged with alleged drug possession, two counts of driving while under the influence, two counts of expired plates, and operating a vehicle the wrong way.

• David Sannan, 45, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly violating a protection order.

• Zachary Hodge, 25, of Lynchburg, was charged with alleged drug possession and marijuana paraphernalia possession.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

