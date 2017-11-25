Man charged after witnesses said he was ‘passed out’ inside Ranchers Roast Beef

A Washington Court House man reportedly “passed out” in a restaurant bathroom for two hours was charged with receiving stolen property after police allegedly found him with a stolen food stamps card.

Patrolman Justin Everhart with the Washington Police Department responded to a complaint of a man passed out Sept. 15 at Ranchers Roast Beef, 501 S. Elm St. According to reports, witnesses said the man was passed out in the restroom for two hours.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, a customer in the parking lot told Ptl. Everhart that the man woke up, departed the restaurant, and was now entering the alleyway. Everhart approached the man and identified him as 38-year-old Jeffery A. Taylor II.

Taylor allegedly emptied his pockets and threw various items into the alley and nearby yard, reports said, but as the officer patted Taylor down for weapons, he allegedly found a hypodermic needle in his pocket and a stolen Ohio Direction food benefit card in his wallet.

In the reports, officers said they made contact with the name-holder on the card and learned that the Ohio Direction card had been reported stolen at an earlier date. Reports said the card was stolen from an unlocked car in the employee parking lot at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Taylor was charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. Taylor appeared in the Washington Municipal Court Nov. 14 and entered into a plea negotiation to complete counseling at Fayette Recovery Center. For the felony charge, a final pretrial hearing in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled in January.

In other court news, Shaun C. Rooker, 39, received a sentence of seven months in prison after pleading guilty Nov. 13 to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Reports said Rooker was stopped by a patrolman of the Washington Police Department for speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Rooker reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest from a Highland County traffic case. The officer located a glass pipe in the vehicle used to ingest methamphetamine, reports said, along with a digital scale and a baggie of methamphetamine underneath the driver’s seat. He was arrested and conveyed to Highland County for the warrant.

At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing Nov. 13, Rooker was transported by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio, to commence his prison sentence.

