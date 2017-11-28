WCH man sent to prison on drug charge

WASHINGTON C.H. — A Washington Court House man who was wanted in Highland County for failing to complete community service hours in a traffic case is now in prison after he pled guilty to drug possession in Fayette County.

Shaun C. Rooker, 39, formerly of Greenfield, was recently sentenced in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to seven months in prison after he pled guilty on Nov. 13 to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Reports said Rooker was stopped by a patrolman with the Washington Police Department for speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, and the officer located a glass pipe in the vehicle used to consume methamphetamine, along with a digital scale and a baggie of methamphetamine underneath the driver’s seat.

Rooker was reportedly arrested and conveyed to Highland County on an active warrant for his arrest in a traffic case here, although online court records filed in Hillsboro Municipal Court in two concurrent traffic cases against him do not show a resolution to court proceedings.

Rooker was found in contempt of court after failing to complete community service hours in one case, in which he pled guilty to driving under suspension in Leesburg and was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, according to online records.

The other case, in which Rooker was charged with a headlight violation in Leesburg, is still pending.

At the conclusion of his sentencing hearing in Fayette County on Nov. 13, Rooker was transported by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio, to begin his prison sentence.

