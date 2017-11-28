CMH Home Care named Top Agency 12th straight year by HomeCare Elite

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System today announced that it has been named a Top Agency of the 2017 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 12 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line and the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual.

“The team at CMH has demonstrated an impressive ability to deliver great patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. “This is due to the skill and dedication of their clinical professionals, as well as the proficiency and efforts of their quality team tracking, measuring and interpreting the data that supports the delivery of care. Together, they have earned this recognition as one of the top home care agencies in the country.”

CMH CEO Greg Nielsen credits CMH’s excellent, patient-centered staff with the agency’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite.

“Our home health team has been honored as a Top Agency every year that this recognition has existed, and that’s a testament to their consistently excellent work on behalf of our patients. We couldn’t be prouder,” said Nielsen.

“Congratulations to those leading agencies that earned a spot on HomeCare Elite,” said Marci Heydt, senior content manager for DecisionHealth. “CMH and its peers have worked hard to improve quality outcomes while maintaining solid profit margins, which is increasingly difficult as home health agencies faced increased regulatory burdens each year.”

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health.

To be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 9,064 agencies considered, 2,268 are recognized on the 2017 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

About CMH Regional Health System

Established in 1951, CMH Regional Health System has been providing quality healthcare to area residents for over 60 years. CMH Regional Health System’s Clinton Memorial Hospital is a 124-bed hospital located centrally in Wilmington, Ohio, only an hour drive from three of Ohio’s major metros: Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus. Clinton Memorial Hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient specialized services, including emergency services, medical and radiation oncology, orthopedics, obstetrics, surgery, diagnostic and interventional radiology and more.

CMH Regional Health System’s network of outpatient physician practices and services—including primary care, internal medicine, neurology, and sports medicine—extends through Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.

CMH again received the highest honor from the ABILITY Network. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_Home-Health-2017.jpg CMH again received the highest honor from the ABILITY Network. Courtesy photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_HCE2017_TopAgency.jpg Courtesy photo

Earns HomeCare Elite honor for 12th consecutive year