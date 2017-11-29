Man hospitalized following shooting in church parking lot Tuesday evening

A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday evening following a physical altercation between two individuals in the parking lot of Center Christian Church near US 35 and Interstate 71 in Fayette County.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a witness called 911 and reported seeing two vehicles parked in the church parking lot and two individuals outside the vehicles involved in a fight, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. A short time later, the caller reported hearing what was believed to be a gunshot.

Deputy Jordan Lovely arrived at the scene and located only one vehicle in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle was an “incoherent male suffering from a gunshot wound,” Stanforth said.

Lovely requested response from EMS and a medical helicopter while administering first aid to the victim, according to reports. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time, according to Stanforth.

“The suspect had left the area prior to the arrival of Deputy Lovely,” Stanforth said.

Once Fayette County EMS and a medical helicopter arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. The victim’s condition was unknown early Wednesday morning.

Stanforth, along with members of his command staff and detective bureau, responded to the scene and secured the perimeter while the investigation was conducted. A crime scene agent was requested from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification (BCI&I) to assist sheriff’s detectives with the investigation and collection of evidence.

Members of the Jefferson Township Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide assistance to deputies and EMS members.

Investigators “are working to establish a motive and to identify a suspect in the shooting,” Stanforth said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

